The women’s city golf tournament will celebrate 90 years June 24-26, and this year’s tournament hopes to generate interest from past champions along with new and previous participants. Past champions are invited to reach out to the tournament committee and attend the banquet.

Tournament play is slated for Highlands and Holmes golf courses and will conclude at Woodland Hills Golf Course.

The tournament is open to all women age 18 and older who live within a 30-mile radius of Lincoln. The tournament is a two-day, two-person best ball, and the third day is a final round stroke play event. To participate, golfers must have an 18-hole established GHIN handicap.

The committee hopes to make this a memorable event and seeks generous sponsors to ensure the event is successful. If your business is interested in sponsoring, contact Shelly Herrod at the information below for more information.

If you’re interested in more information about the city tournament or would like to be added to the mailing list, contact Herrod @ shelly.herrod62@gmail.com.

The women’s city golf tournament in 1933 was not, as generally believed, the first time for such an event in Lincoln. A women’s city golf association hosted a tournament in 1926 at the Country Club with a good entry list from Antelope, Eastridge and the Country Club. Louise Pound won the title.

C.J. Botsford won the first women’s city tournament in Lincoln in seven years in 1933 – one of the first ever on municipal links. Between 1933 and the 1950s, the tournament was played as a five-day match play with qualifying rounds on the first day. From 1942-1946, the tournament wasn’t played due to WWII. During the 1930s and 1950s, nine-hole flights and a junior flight were added to the tournament.

In the mid 1960s, the tournament format changed to a four-day match play. In 1968, the tournament switched to medal play, and in 1973 it switched from a 72-hole format to a 54-hole (three-day) tournament.

In 1970, the tournament had a junior division, and in 1971 the junior tournament took place in conjunction with the city tournament. In 2003, the tournament featured a two-day, two-person best ball event played simultaneously with the stroke play. Sarah Sasse was the youngest player to win the women’s city tournament at age 16 in 1996.

Previous champions were: C.J. Botsford, 1933, 1948; Gertrude Krausnick, 1934, 1939; Margaret (Earl) Anderson, 1935-38, 1940-41, 1949; H.A. Scott, 1947; Jean Hazen (Mrs. Paul Hyland), 1950-51, 1953, 1957, 1961-62, 1968, 1970-74, 1976-77, 1991; Mrs. Carl Fisher, 1952; Sara Lehman, 1954-56; Dorothy Schwartzkopf, 1958-59, 1963-66, 1969, 1975; Elizabeth Murray, 1960; Jean Deeter-Pohlman, 1978-80, 1988-89; Jan Stanard, 1981; Ann Atwood, 1982; Shelly Godeken, 1983-84; Kerre Dubinsky, 1985-86, Laura Gunia, 1987; Nodiya Cook, 1990; Kim Lefler, 1992-93; Melissa Odell, 1994; Michelle Patterson, 1995; Steph Kolbas, 1997-99, 2001, 2003-08, 2010-15, 2017-18; Beth Ann Cherry, 2000, 2002; Amy Powell, 2009; Madison Romjue, 2016; Jodi Nelson, 2019-20, 2022; and Callen Frenzel, 2021.