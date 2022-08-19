Women Investing in Nebraska appoints Holen director

Women Investing in Nebraska (WIN), in partnership with the University of Nebraska Foundation, has announced the appointment of Morgan Holen as its first full-time director.

WIN engages, educates and empowers philanthropists by collectively awarding annual grants to bold University of Nebraska initiatives and to nonprofit organizations addressing important issues in Nebraska.

“Morgan has a strong passion for our mission and for Nebraska,” said WIN Chair Susan Fritz. “Our members, volunteer leadership and partners look forward to her direction as WIN continues to provide charitable support that enables the state’s university and nonprofit organizations to address new ideas and programs that impact the lives of many Nebraskans.”

Holen said she’s pleased to serve as director of WIN because of what its members help others accomplish.

“WIN uniquely brings philanthropists together as a part of a collective community to see the impact of their giving and the power of fellowship,” Holen said. “I am eager to foster conversations with women who have a heart for service and a passion for the University of Nebraska as well as the state of Nebraska.”

Holen is a Gallup-certified strengths coach who previously served as Miss Nebraska with the Miss America Organization, where she was responsible for public speaking, marketing communications, business development and more. She is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where she studied journalism, advertising and public relations and is currently completing an MBA degree.

Since its founding in 2011, WIN members have given collectively to fund more than $1.5 million in annual grants to initiatives on the University of Nebraska campuses and to Nebraska nonprofit organizations. WIN will announce the recipients of its 2022 grants in October.

For information on becoming a WIN member, contact Holen at 402-458-1254 or 800-432-3216, or visit womeninvestinginnebraska.org.

WIN operates in partnership with the University of Nebraska Foundation and the UNF Charitable Gift Fund to support women philanthropists. The fund is a nonprofit organization affiliated with UNF that provides options for donors to support the University of Nebraska and other charitable causes of their choice.