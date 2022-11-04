 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WNA meeting to include Woods Park historical presentation

The annual meeting and celebration of the Witherbee Neighborhood Association will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, in the Family Education Center at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 510 S. 33rd St.

Guests from outside the Witherbee neighborhood are welcome to attend.

Ed Zimmer, Lincoln historian and retired historic preservation planner for Lincoln and Lancaster County, will speak on the history of Woods Park, specifically on the “Rogers Tract,” its transformation into Woods Park and some of the early plans and subsequent developments.

Following the presentation, there will be a brief meeting with election of board members for the coming year. The meeting will end with dessert and social time.

