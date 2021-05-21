Wizard of Oz library house placed at Sunken Gardens

Through the generosity of one Noyes Art Gallery patron and the creativity of Noyes artist MaryEllen Fulton, a new little free library has been installed at Lincoln's Sunken Gardens. The Wizard of Oz library house is part of an effort to promote literacy throughout Lincoln via a partnership between Noyes Art Gallery and an anonymous patron.

In keeping with the 2021 Ruby Slippers-themed Art in the Garden event scheduled for Sept. 11, this library house is decorated with detailed scenes from the Wizard of Oz. Fulton, who is known for her detailed fantasy drawings, painted illustrations from the classic children’s book all over the library house. Then, it was erected at the Lincoln Sunken Gardens.

To promote the Art in the Garden event, the library is stocked with promotional fans. But books may be donated for sharing. Take a fan and leave a book. Then come back Sept. 11 to see the garden, designed by Steve Nosal and Alice Reed, in full bloom – and to enjoy all the art.

Art in the Garden will feature art by local artists and the beauty of the Sunken Gardens. You can also explore Noyes’ website at www.noyesartgallery.com, and follow the Noyes Facebook and Instagram pages to see the artwork.

Noyes offers no-interest payment plans, curbside pickup, free delivery and installation, and one-time in-home consultation by taking artwork to a patron to view work in his/her personal space.

