Witherbee walking tour Sunday with Ed Zimmer

The public is invited to attend a walking tour of the Witherbee Neighborhood led by Lincoln historian Ed Zimmer from 2-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27.

Participants will meet at the former Hawthorne Elementary School, now called Bryan Community (south side of building), at 300 S. 48th St. The tour will explore the “Final Third,” the eastern third of Witherbee, from 48th to 56th streets between O and Randolph streets.

With ever-changing pandemic circumstances, it is advisable to check www.witherbeena.org or the Witherbee Facebook page before the walk for any cancellations or changes.

In order to follow the Lincoln-Lancaster County Directed Health Measures, everyone is asked to be responsible for their health. If you have a fever or feel ill, please stay home. Social distancing and mask wearing are requested to participate. If you are unable to join in the walk, the route and narrative will be printed in the next issue of the Buzz newsletter and posted on the WNA website.

If you were unable to participate in the previous two walks with Zimmer, you can access the articles in the newsletter archives at www.witherbeena.org. Click on the newsletter link at the top of the home page and select the Fall 2018 issue for the September 2018 walk, and the Winter 2020 issue for the September 2019 walk.

Direct questions to witherbeena@gmail.com or 402-413-0156.

