Wish I would have known

While helping our son and his family with some home improvement projects on their new purchase, I mentioned that I needed a topic for this article. They didn’t hesitate with, "What we wish we would have known as first-time home buyers."

Even as his mother, I didn’t know what they didn’t know and expected their agent to educate them about the process and their rights as buyers in their state. Not all states use the same documents or have the same laws.

A few items that can help buyers and sellers avoid delays or voided contracts are:

1) The Seller’s Property Condition Disclosure (required by state law in most situations). Review the SPCD carefully, and be sure all sections are filled out correctly. Ask for clarification on anything you see that may contradict what was marked. An example would be signs of water in a basement and the disclosure says no water intrusion.

2) Every buyer has the right to have a final walk-through before the closing date. On the purchase agreement, the buyer may request how many days before closing they want to do the final walk-through. The purpose of the walk-through is to be sure that the seller has kept the property in the condition the buyer had agreed to purchase it in, making sure any repairs asked for were completed, all personal property agreed to stay in the property is there, and to be sure there are no surprises not visible at the time of the offer. If the property is not in the condition agreed upon, buyers have the right to negotiate with the seller to rectify it or void the purchase.

3) Removal of the seller’s personal property and cleanliness. The purchase agreement states that the property will be free of seller’s personal property, with the exception of what was agreed upon to stay, and be broom clean. Buyers may write an addendum to the purchase contract to have money held in escrow for cleaning and for disposing of property and trash if the property is not cleaned out at the time of walk-through.

Remember, the purchase agreement is a legally binding contract that both parties sign and agree to. If you have questions about it, give me a call and/or seek legal advice.

Paula Randall, Realtor, 402-853-1810