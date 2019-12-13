Winners recognized at SCOYF Awards Banquet

×
During the Star City Optimist Youth Foundation’s Friends of Youth Awards Banquet Nov. 12, winners of the local Pitch, Hit & Run and Punt, Pass & Kick contests were recognized in addition to local individuals and organizations for their longtime volunteer service to the youth of our community. Some of the honorees and activities are pictured above.
Mark Schwaninger
L Magazine editor
Mark Schwaninger is L magazine and Neighborhood Extra editor.
