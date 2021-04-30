Windy, cool conditions greet LSMGL for Ashland CC Fun Day

It’s remarkable the difference one year makes, but at this time last year, the Ashland event had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The year's opening event is always a gamble when it comes to weather, but the 75 golfers were chomping at the bit to finally get back onto a course at the April 22 opener at Ashland Country Club. The Mixer event had a smaller field, which was broken down into two flights that flew around the course in refreshing fashion. Ten teams made up the red flight and nine in the white flight.

Two pin prizes were awarded; for the longest putt on hole 18, and closest with the tee shot on the par 3 No. 9 hole. John Tritt had the longest putt on No. 18, and Jerry Vidlak was the closest on No. 9.

Division play for the league starts Wednesday, May 5, and the next Fun Day will be at Tara Hills Monday, May 10. Check the LSMGL website at www.lincolnseniorgolf.com for more information and updates.

Winners:

White flight-First place, score 61-John Eshleman, John Tritt, Jim Augustyn and Jack Morris; second place, score 64-James Holt, William Burbach, Pete Kalnins and Loy Forster; third place, score 65-Steve Ferris, Jon Debus, Larry Peach and Bill Nelson.

Red flight-First place, score 67-Tom Jensen, Rick Riley, Jerry Robinette and Tim Spoeneman; second place, score 67-Bill Allen, Jerry Carden, Steve Kahler and Jerry Heinauer; third place, score 68-Larry Honeycutt, Paul Svoboda, Craig Tische and Tom VanDevelder.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0