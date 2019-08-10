The Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department encourages the public to participate in a survey about the use of Wilderness Park at parks.lincoln.ne.gov/survey.
The 15-question survey asks about frequency of park use, access, signage and trail behavior. Responses will be collected through Sept. 10, and paper copies are available at the Parks and Recreation offices, 3131 O St., Suite 300.
The survey is part of an effort to develop a signage plan for Wilderness Park. A citizens’ group that helps with park planning identified the signage as a priority project. A subcommittee has developed signage criteria, and survey responses will help determine the type of information to include on signs and kiosks in the park.
The 1,472-acre Wilderness Park in southwest Lincoln is the city’s largest park and features a network of multi-use walking trails, single-track biking trails and horse trails.
For more information on Wilderness Park and the trail signage program, contact Sara Hartzell at 402-441-8261 or shartzell@lincoln.ne.gov. More information on Parks and Recreation is available at parks.lincoln.ne.gov.