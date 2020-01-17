Wilde Festival at Playhouse Jan. 24 to Feb. 9

Lincoln Community Playhouse will present an Oscar Wilde Festival with tandem productions of "Gross Indecency: The Three Trials of Oscar Wilde" and "The Importance of Being Earnest."
You have free articles remaining.
Performances of "Gross Indecency" are set for Jan. 24-26 and Feb. 8-9. Performances for "The Importance of Being Earnest" will take place Jan. 31, Feb. 1, 2, 7 and 8.
The curtain will rise at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays. Both plays will be performed on Sat., Feb. 8. "The Importance of Being Earnest" will be performed at 2 p.m. and "Gross Indecency" will start at 7:30 p.m.
For tickets, go to lincolnplayhouse.com or call the box office at 402-489-7529 between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.