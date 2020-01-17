Wilde Festival at Playhouse Jan. 24 to Feb. 9

Lincoln Community Playhouse will present an Oscar Wilde Festival with tandem productions of "Gross Indecency: The Three Trials of Oscar Wilde" and "The Importance of Being Earnest."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Performances of "Gross Indecency" are set for Jan. 24-26 and Feb. 8-9. Performances for "The Importance of Being Earnest" will take place Jan. 31, Feb. 1, 2, 7 and 8.

The curtain will rise at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays. Both plays will be performed on Sat., Feb. 8. "The Importance of Being Earnest" will be performed at 2 p.m. and "Gross Indecency" will start at 7:30 p.m.

For tickets, go to lincolnplayhouse.com or call the box office at 402-489-7529 between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.