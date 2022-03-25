 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wiese solo exhibition opens Friday at Kiechel

I made the cornrows art

A solo exhibition by Katharen Wiese, "I made the cornrows: portraits of Black Nebraskans," will open Friday, April 1, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Kiechel Fine Art, 1208 O St.

The history of Black art in America is a history of re-appropriation, protest and infiltrations -- a history that Wiese is proud to be actively responding to and contributing to as she navigates her own identify as a multiracial Black woman. 

Wiese's first major solo exhibition is an investigation of intersectional identities among African diasporic Nebraskans. The exhibition will be on display from April 1 to May 15. For more details, visit www.kiechelart.com, email gallery@kiechelart.com or call 402-420-9553.

