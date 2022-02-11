 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Why Do Fools Fall in Love showing at TADA

  • 0
Why Do Fools Fall in Love

Clockwise from left, Catherine Bobst, Kylie Ensrud, Elysia Arntzen and Cris Rook are the lead actresses in "Why Do Fools Fall in Love." 

 COURTESY PHOTO BY MEGAN ROOK

The musical "Why Do Fools Fall in Love" is showing Thursdays through Sundays, today through Feb. 27, with performances at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the Tada Theater, 701 P St.

The show features musical arrangements by Jon Newton and vocal arrangements by Roger Bean.

Featuring pop hits from the 1960s such as “My Boy Lollipop,” “I Will Follow Him,” “You Don’t Have to Say You Love Me” and “Hey There Lonely Boy,” the show celebrates Millie getting married. At her impromptu bachelorette party, she and her best friends share their thoughts on love, marriage and the dating game. As the celebration continues, this uplifting show reaffirms that during life’s struggles, true friendship will unveil its everlasting strength.

A few of the shows will also be livestreamed. For more information and tickets, visit www.tadaproductions.info.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The mammoth in the basement

The mammoth in the basement

In 1909 the University of Nebraska was expanding, slowly and surely absorbing all the lots, homes and businesses within the area from Vine to …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News