Why Do Fools Fall in Love showing at TADA

The musical "Why Do Fools Fall in Love" is showing Thursdays through Sundays, today through Feb. 27, with performances at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the Tada Theater, 701 P St.

Featuring pop hits from the 1960s such as “My Boy Lollipop,” “I Will Follow Him,” “You Don’t Have to Say You Love Me” and “Hey There Lonely Boy,” the show celebrates Millie getting married. At her impromptu bachelorette party, she and her best friends share their thoughts on love, marriage and the dating game. As the celebration continues, this uplifting show reaffirms that during life’s struggles, true friendship will unveil its everlasting strength.