Who will remember?

There were other women in the area who have been here longer than I who gave me bits and pieces of information about this woman with no name. She was reclusive, not inviting people to her home; indeed, she had a sign on her door discouraging any door knocks that would result in an encounter with a human.

Later, I learned that this unnamed woman had no relatives -- none. It was a significant impact to know that she was by all by herself. To learn that she had no one who felt a loss, to cry, to come go through her belongings to discover hidden-away treasures, to grieve, to arrange for an appropriate farewell was somehow devastating. There would be no one to have a ceremony to note her passing, no one to receive some sort of consolation to be amongst her things.

And so, I wondered, what happens to the things in her home that gave her comfort? According to the maintenance man, she had surrounded herself with an overwhelming multitude of personal belongings, leaving her no place to sleep in her small, two-bedroom home except the living room couch.