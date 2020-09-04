Who will remember?

Early last month, something immensely sad happened that has recurring concerns for my mind.
I live in a retirement community, filled with mostly women. Every morning, I pass by nearly every one of the one-floor bungalows in our complex during my early walks to keep myself mobile and to take a peek at the cattle that surround our complex; I’m surprised on every one of my trips by the familiar and new bovine faces that stare back at me.
On the walk back to my place, I pass several of the complexes that make up my neighborhood. There are two types of buildings: one with eight apartments, others with only four, like mine. On my way back home, I pass by two of those buildings of eight. In early August, passing by my neighbors, I noticed a strange car parked in front of 1-8. I knew that the woman who lived there was one who preferred quiet; while she had chairs on her porch, I never saw her but one time as she sat to watch the world go by.
As the day progressed, a police car appeared, and I learned that the woman – whose name I did not know – had not been heard from in days. A welfare check conducted by the police revealed that she had died – no one knew when – leaving just her small dog to guard by its lonesome. I watched as officials did whatever they do on such instances and, later, watched as a local funeral home came to gather the body of the nearby woman I never knew.
There were other women in the area who have been here longer than I who gave me bits and pieces of information about this woman with no name. She was reclusive, not inviting people to her home; indeed, she had a sign on her door discouraging any door knocks that would result in an encounter with a human.
Later, I learned that this unnamed woman had no relatives -- none. It was a significant impact to know that she was by all by herself. To learn that she had no one who felt a loss, to cry, to come go through her belongings to discover hidden-away treasures, to grieve, to arrange for an appropriate farewell was somehow devastating. There would be no one to have a ceremony to note her passing, no one to receive some sort of consolation to be amongst her things.
And so, I wondered, what happens to the things in her home that gave her comfort? According to the maintenance man, she had surrounded herself with an overwhelming multitude of personal belongings, leaving her no place to sleep in her small, two-bedroom home except the living room couch.
There will be no one to go through papers that could contain love letters written long ago or self-revelations and deep thoughts in a personal journal. There will be no one to appreciate any photographs she may have treasured of her parents or siblings or boyfriends or loved ones, or mementos of long-forgotten places she visited. Who will go through her favorite recipes or sort through her closet full of favorite dresses or comfortable slacks?
It saddens me deeply that the things that she collected will go someplace unknown, that whatever gave her happiness each time she looked at it will end up in some highest-bidder destination.
I did, however, learn one thing.
Her name was Lynn.
Bonnie Allmon Coffey lives in a community of older women, with an occasional man. She has taken pictures of everything she values, sending them to her daughter with tidbits on where it came from and why it’s important. Bonnie says a quiet prayer every now and then for Lynn.
