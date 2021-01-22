White Cane Foundation adds Lakeview Elementary

“At Lakeview, school Principal Kellie Joy is the one who greets kids each morning and is keeping track of needs, along with the CLC (Community Learning Center) being instrumental in the process as well,” said Kelly Lauer.

Lakeview was added to the WCF family last September. The west Lincoln school had received 45 Bundles of Joy as of mid-January. Belmont School, located in northwest Lincoln, has received 225 packages over a period of two-plus semesters; 60 have been delivered during the current school year.

“We added Lakeview because we are building to include all the elementary schools in the Community Learning Center family,” Lauer noted. “We will never add a school if we cannot maintain the schools we are already serving.”

COVID-19 restrictions

Although deliveries are back on track, the pandemic has changed the method in which donations reach the students.

“Currently with COVID restrictions, the school liaisons give the clothing to the children because we are not allowed in the school,” said Kelly Lauer, who packages the items and delivers them to the schools. “The clothing then needs to sit for 72 hours before it’s given to the children.”