White Cane Foundation adds Lakeview Elementary

With two years of philanthropy now in the books, the White Cane Foundation has touched the lives of 270 elementary school children and added a second school to its outreach effort.
Kelly Lauer and her husband, Dr. David Lauer, co-founded the WCF in January 2019. The nonprofit was spawned by discussions the Lauers had with school officials about putting “Bundles of Joy” packages in the hands of children of low-income families. The foundation is funded by grants and a dedicated donor base of about 250 supporters.
The Lauers worked with Belmont Elementary School Principal Kim Rosenthal and school staff members, including the school’s family engagement specialist, to identify candidates for assistance and to set up a weekly delivery schedule.
Kelly Lauer, executive director of the foundation, said 165 Belmont students received gift bags – each containing a new outfit, shoes, a toothbrush and toothpaste – prior to the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic in mid-March of last year. Each “Bundle” is purchased for about $50.
The pandemic then halted activity for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.
Lakeview added
The return of in-person classes last fall brought an expansion of the White Cane Foundation: Lakeview Elementary School has become the second school to receive a helping hand from the WCF.
“At Lakeview, school Principal Kellie Joy is the one who greets kids each morning and is keeping track of needs, along with the CLC (Community Learning Center) being instrumental in the process as well,” said Kelly Lauer.
Lakeview was added to the WCF family last September. The west Lincoln school had received 45 Bundles of Joy as of mid-January. Belmont School, located in northwest Lincoln, has received 225 packages over a period of two-plus semesters; 60 have been delivered during the current school year.
“We added Lakeview because we are building to include all the elementary schools in the Community Learning Center family,” Lauer noted. “We will never add a school if we cannot maintain the schools we are already serving.”
COVID-19 restrictions
Although deliveries are back on track, the pandemic has changed the method in which donations reach the students.
“Currently with COVID restrictions, the school liaisons give the clothing to the children because we are not allowed in the school,” said Kelly Lauer, who packages the items and delivers them to the schools. “The clothing then needs to sit for 72 hours before it’s given to the children.”
In addition to a consistent weekly presence, the White Cane Foundation is available for emergency deliveries to the two schools.
Fundraising
Fundraising efforts for the White Cane Foundation got a huge financial shot in the arm in early December, when $11,500 was raised through a Giving Tuesday promotion – a combination of donors’ support and a $5,000 match provided by Alex Dunn and Kara Bunde-Dunn, Bob and Vicki Rokeby, and the Schmieding Foundation.
All forms of payments are accepted, including a recurring donation program that accepts a repeat donor’s weekly or monthly donation.
“We have individuals that give $10 to $50 each month, as it’s easier to budget,” said Lauer.
Financial donations are preferred, she added, because all contents are new items that the foundation can purchase in bulk at discounted prices. Donated hygiene products are also accepted.
Lauer said the easiest way to donate is online at www.thewhitecanefoundation.org. All donations are 100% tax-deductible.