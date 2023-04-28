Restoring a 120-year-old house that had been divided in the 1950s into five apartments – two on the main floor and three upstairs – would be a monumental task for anyone.

Add in some termite- and water-damaged floors, walls and ceilings, and the need to make foundation repairs and replace water supply lines, leaking sewer lines, HVAC and electrical systems, and the task might seem overwhelming to many would-be buyers.

But when John and Heather Westra needed a house in Lincoln in the fall of 2018 after John, a Louisiana State University professor, was hired as an agricultural economics professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, they were undaunted as they walked through the mammoth house that was originally built for William and Helen FitzGerald and their four children in 1903 at 1106 S. 20th St. (20th and D streets).

After all, the Westras had already restored a Dutch Colonial-style home that was listed on the historical registry in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

“The work on the Baton Rouge house was not this extensive,” admitted Heather, a self-employed environmental and energy consultant. “But having renovated that house gave us confidence that we could take on this one. Finding the original architectural blueprints rolled up in a buffet drawer, and seeing much of the original woodwork, doors and hardware that previous landlords had stored in the attic and basement when they converted the house into apartments – that made it possible.”

Among the stored parts were those from the entryway vestibule – half of the pieces had been moved upstairs and half to the basement. In addition, the Westras discovered two sets of pocket doors and two pedestals from the living room/library areas, an L-shaped plate rail from the dining room and multiple other wood pieces and hardware in the attic and basement.

The attic treasures also included wainscoting, stair risers and other pieces to a curved stairway with landings that a landlord had removed decades earlier to install an apartment with a kitchenette (the stairs went straight down instead of curving around). Returning the stairway to its original form and location was a big part of the Westras’ efforts to restore the home to its original floor plan.

But before they could start deconstructing apartments and reconstructing the original floor plan, they interviewed contractors to make foundation repairs; replace the heating, ventilation and air-conditioning; install modern electrical wiring; replace lead and galvanized steel water supply lines with modern ones; and replace leaking sewer lines.

“Everything had to be redone,” said John, a Lincoln Pius X graduate. “We basically gutted the whole place.”

“We took everything down that first summer that didn’t belong,” added Heather. “We took out walls. When we got here, a single family was living in the home, but the extra walls were still up.”

To help deconstruct the apartment floor plan and restore it to its original configuration, the Westras hired Bobby Soileau, a carpenter friend from Baton Rouge, and his partner Michelle Neely. They lived and worked together in the Lincoln home for five months that first spring and summer in 2019.

John Westra and son Sam replaced floors that had been damaged by water and termites in the living room and adjoining solarium. Conner’s Architectural Antiques matched the straight-grain southern yellow pine floor boards. Son Ben also drove from Baton Rouge to help with the general deconstruction.

Damaged walls and ceilings had to be re-plastered as well.

By 2020, the floor plan reconstruction was underway. Souleau returned the pedestals to their original places between the living room and library areas. “You can see the outlines on top of the pedestals where columns used to be, but the columns were no longer here,” John said.

Souleau replaced crown moldings using original and milled pieces. He also handcrafted a built-in bookcase to match another original one in the library. Palace Glass Co. fitted the leaded glass bookcase doors from windows the Westras had found in storage, and helped repair windows in two china cabinets in the dining room.

Also in the dining room, Souleau used the L-shaped plate rail design to build another rail to match it, and he placed wooden slats on the walls to match the plate rails.

Previous owners had remodeled the kitchen with a more modern design in 2000. “Bobby (Souleau) will help us renovate the kitchen with a footprint more similar to the rest of the house, but with modern fixtures,” John said.

The third year, Souleau returned the curved stairway to its rightful place, rebuilding it using both original and milled pieces.

“He even handcrafted the detailed scrollwork from the original blueprints,” John said.

The Westras bought light fixtures from the 1900 to 1910 era to help return the house to its original appearance. The exception is a fixture inside the front entrance, which they purchased from an opera singer’s estate sale in Baton Rouge.

“She got it in France where she had performed a lot,” John said. “It’s from the late 1600s to early 1700s. Conner’s rewired it for us.”

Work on the second floor included adding a walk-in shower with marble floor and tile walls in the master bedroom. The bedroom has an adjoining sleeping porch that was added by the home’s second owners.

The original owners, William and Helen FitzGerald, only lived in the house for two years, from 1903 until William’s death in 1905 at age 47. With four children ages 10 to 19, Helen sold William’s dry goods business to Charles Rudge and Carl Guenzel, who went on to establish a major department store at 13th and N streets. She sold the house to Charles and Daisy Sanford, wealthy owners of farmland in Iowa and Nebraska.

But Helen retained other property, and in 1907 she had a new house built for her family two doors to the west at 1971 D St.

The architects who designed the FitzGerald House at 1106 S. 20th St. were Marcus Leach and Francis J. Plym. John Westra describes the home’s style as transitional with features ranging between late Victorian to Edwardian and what later became the Craftsman style.

While most of the restoration is being done inside the home, Daren Claymon, another carpenter who has done some work inside the house, is now stripping, painting and repairing boards on the home’s north exterior.

The Westras said they may work on the attic and basement in the future. The attic is a wide-open space that was never finished other than flooring. “We’ll have an office and a bathroom up there,” John said.

“It’s like a lot of things,” he continued. “You just have to keep at it and chip away and know that it’s a five- to seven-year process. With an old house, there’s always something you can do to make it nicer. The great thing is you get a chance to live in a historic house with interesting neighbors in a historic neighborhood, and gain an appreciation for the craftsmen who built it and the people who lived here during another part of Lincoln’s history.”

The FitzGerald house is part of the Near South Neighborhood Association’s Tour of Homes May 13-14.