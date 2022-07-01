Welcome to the Sandhills

My wife, and about 400 friends, were riding our bicycles through the scenic Sandhills of western Nebraska last week, staying in Loup City, Broken Bow and Ord.

As a “big city” Realtor, I was curious about the real estate market out west. Steve Wolf (he answers his phone, “Wolf”) has been in the business 44 years, so he has a great perspective on the market.

He said that in his almost half century, he has never seen a crazier market. Typically, he will have 30-40 homes available in Ord (population 2,113). Today, he is happy that he has four or five to choose from. He sees that the availability and ability to purchase a home is loosening up from the last year or two. Still, he estimates that the value of homes in the area has risen 15-17% in the past year, and buyers with cash, no inspections and short closings are winning out. Sound familiar?

Side note: What he is witnessing is that large ranches are being purchased by out-of-staters coming from places like Idaho, where water is in short supply. He fears, although on top of the Ogallala aquifer “where you can dig a post hole and hit water,” regulations could change all that.

It appears that the supply/demand in Lincoln is loosening a bit as well. A couple months ago, there were fewer than 130 existing homes to choose from, and today there are over 200, with a median asking price of about $220,000. Half of those have been on the market for nine days or more.

Unfortunately, it is still an uphill struggle for some buyers. Last week, we offered $300,000 on a $280,000 listing, waived inspections and still were beat out. Recent increases in interest rates (now over 5%, but still historically low) have reduced the buying power of some borrowers.

If you are thinking of "catching the market at a high" and selling your home to downsize or move into independent living at one of our fine facilities, give me a call, and we can explain the market value of your home, and the process to get it sold.

If you are looking to purchase, you need a Realtor to help navigate the waters, and my partner, Kim Soucie, and I will be happy to help.

Rich Rodenburg, Realtor, Associate Broker - 402-440-7570

Kim Soucie, Raltor, 402-440-9199

