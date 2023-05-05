Wednesday is the deadline to register for the May 17 Lincoln CBMC Business Connection luncheon, which will take place from 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 801 R St..

Matt Schulte will talk about how people of faith might be involved and interact with politics, especially in today’s divided political environment. He will also share about his life and leadership experiences, his role in ministry, government, and his relationship with Jesus Christ.

After graduating from John Brown University, Schulte led mission trips in Central America for many years. He served with Casa Viva and helped start foster care in Costa Rica.

In 2011, he returned to Lincoln to become the executive director of Youth for Christ/Campus Life (YFC). Under his leadership, YFC expanded its services to include incarcerated teens (Juvenile Justice Ministry), pregnant and parenting teens (Parent Life) and a Campus Life presence in rural Lancaster County.

He served on the LPS Board of Education and was elected to the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners in 2022, where he represents southeast Lincoln and southern Lancaster County.

The luncheon is open to anyone to everyone. CBMC Business Connection luncheons provide insights about applying principles of life, work and faith in God. This provides an opportunity to network with others in the Lincoln business community while learning how faith in Christ can impact your life.

To register, go to lincoln.cbmc.com/events.