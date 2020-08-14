Waverly student graduates from UNL Honors Program

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jacob Schneider of Waverly is among six University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduating seniors who have completed the requirements to graduate from the University Honors Program in August.

Schneider is a biological sciences and finance major in the College of Arts and Sciences and College of Business.

To graduate from the University Honors Program, students must maintain at least a 3.5 grade-point average, complete a culminating senior project or research thesis, and fulfill other curricular requirements.

This year, with the additional 178 Honors students who graduated in May, the Honors Program is on track to graduate the largest number of students in its 33-year history.

For the full list of August Honors Program graduates, visit https://go.unl.edu/jd8m.

