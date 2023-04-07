"Water and Our Changing Climate," a free online program, will be offered from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 11.

This progam is sponsored by the Nebraska Water Center and Conservation Nebraska.

The presenter will be Rezaul Mahmood, Ph.D., director of the High Plains Regional Climate Center.

Water and climate change are inextricably linked. Extreme weather events are making water more scarce, unpredictable and polluted. Dr. Mahmood will present data-driven information on how water is impacted by climate change and what actions can be taken to alleviate the problem.

Register in advance for this webinar at https://bit.ly/3nPsNvY. You can also register by going to the Events page at https://neconserve.org or by emailing papthorpe@neconserve.org.

Mahmood is a professor in the School of Natural Resources who specializes in climate and weather science. He received his doctorate from the University of Oklahoma and joined UNL in 2018.