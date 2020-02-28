Washut high on future of Husker men’s basketball

It may appear the glass is half empty with a 7-20 start to the season at this point. But to some Husker hoops enthusiasts, the glass seems more like half full during Fred Hoiberg’s inaugural season as head coach at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

“One of the talking points to this season are the three players that are not playing and sitting out,” said HuskerOnline sportswriter Robin Washut at Monday’s Executive Club luncheon in downtown Lincoln. “They’re developing as they gain tutelage from what Fred Hoiberg wants from his team.”

The “they” that Washut was referring to are Dalano Banton, Shamiel Stevenson and Derrick Walker, three transfers who had to sit out the 2019-2020 season. According to Washut, they are made to impress.

“Dalano Banton is a 6’8” point guard/point forward that will make an immediate impact. The progress he’s made this season is night and day from what he was,” said Washut, who’s watched a lot of Husker practices of late featuring the sophomore transfer from Western Kentucky. “The development of these guys is huge, as they will become integral parts of this team moving forward.”

Washut continued gushing over the promise of needed muscle and size in the front court from the other two junior transfers.