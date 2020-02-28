Washut high on future of Husker men’s basketball

It may appear the glass is half empty with a 7-20 start to the season at this point. But to some Husker hoops enthusiasts, the glass seems more like half full during Fred Hoiberg’s inaugural season as head coach at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
“One of the talking points to this season are the three players that are not playing and sitting out,” said HuskerOnline sportswriter Robin Washut at Monday’s Executive Club luncheon in downtown Lincoln. “They’re developing as they gain tutelage from what Fred Hoiberg wants from his team.”
The “they” that Washut was referring to are Dalano Banton, Shamiel Stevenson and Derrick Walker, three transfers who had to sit out the 2019-2020 season. According to Washut, they are made to impress.
“Dalano Banton is a 6’8” point guard/point forward that will make an immediate impact. The progress he’s made this season is night and day from what he was,” said Washut, who’s watched a lot of Husker practices of late featuring the sophomore transfer from Western Kentucky. “The development of these guys is huge, as they will become integral parts of this team moving forward.”
Washut continued gushing over the promise of needed muscle and size in the front court from the other two junior transfers.
“At 6’6”, Shamiel Stevenson brings some meanness to him, which this team needs, especially including rebounding,” said Washut, who joined HuskerOnline, a subsidiary of Rivals.com, in 2008. “Then there’s 6’8” Derrick Walker, who’s a big body that brings a presence to the team with experience. He’s played on an NCAA-tournament team in Tennessee.”
Staying in the Nebraska front court with additional size in junior college transfers for next season, Washut pivoted over to one of Hoiberg’s staff’s latest recruits in Lat Mayen, a 6’9’’ forward who committed to the Huskers in December. Prior to the past season playing junior college ball for Chipola (Florida) College, Mayen played at TCU and despite some injuries, excelled at the outside game with his size.
“He’s good at shooting the 3-point ball, which will be a plus in Hoiberg’s kind of offense,” said Washut, a native of Waterloo, Iowa. “Another junior college transfer for next year is Teddy Allen. He’s an elite scorer. He’s shooting 50% from the floor and 40% for 3-pointers in junior college ball this year.”
Allen, a 6’5” guard, is playing at Western Nebraska Community College in Scottsbluff and played high school basketball in Omaha for Boys Town. He started his college basketball career playing for Bob Huggins at West Virginia before a brief stop at Wichita State, and then he came back to Nebraska.
Despite the difficult time this season on the hardwood, Washut described some of the bright spots, like the play of sophomore point guard Cam Mack and others who have improved through the season.
“Cam Mack is something they can build around. He is a special talent,” Washut said. “There’s no telling what he can do with some of these new guys (new transfer recruits).”
He also pointed to the bright outlook and improved play of freshmen forwards Yvan Ouedraogo and Kevin Cross. He said one of the few remaining holdovers from last season’s team, Thorir Thorbjarnarson, has been lighting it up from the outside, ranking sixth in the Big Ten in 3-point shooting percentage.
Overall, Washut knows there’s a lot of work to be accomplished on this basketball team. But checking the menu, he likes the looks of what Hoiberg’s got cooking.
The author, Tim Brusnahan, is program chair at Lincoln Executive Club and employed by Allo Communications.