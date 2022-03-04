Wartburg Castle Singers, Kammerstreicher to perform at churches

The Wartburg College Castle Singers and Kammerstreicher of Waverly, Iowa, will wrap up their weeklong regional tour in Lincoln this weekend, March 5-6.

The ensembles will sing at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St., and at the 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday worship services at First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St.

The concert at St. Paul UMC is open to the public. Freewill donations will be accepted to support scholarships and future tours.

“The Wartburg Castle Singers are excited to feature the players of Kammerstreicher and their director, Dr. Rebecca Nederhiser, on their 2022 Regional Tour," said Nicki Toliver, Castle Singers director. "Our program, entitled ‘Rising Above the Storms of Life,’ is inspired by ‘Wanting Memories’ by Ysaye M. Barnwell, as her text reminds us to use our history, past experiences and memories to learn how to see the beauty in the world again following a tragic loss.”

In celebration of Black History Month and Music in Our Schools Month, this year’s program also includes works by composers Rosephanye Powell, André J. Thomas, Rollo Dilworth, Les Caballos, Jeffery L. Ames, William Byrd, John Rutter and Eric Whitacre.

The tour took the two ensembles to locations in Iowa, Nebraska and Colorado.

“Touring is an opportunity for students to share their love of music and collaboration with not only one another, but also others outside Wartburg," said Nederhiser. "Both Castle Singers and Kammerstreicher are excited to embark on a tour once more following the challenges of COVID-19. Our theme this year centers on rising above with the hope that our music will bring comfort, joy and hope to all who hear it.”

Kammerstreicher is Wartburg's auditioned string chamber orchestra. The name is a nod to Wartburg’s rich German heritage — Kammerstreicher means “chamber strings” — and stems from the group's desire to reshape expectations for what a chamber orchestra can be and do. The ensemble comprises Wartburg’s top string students, including members of the newly formed St. George String Quartet.

“The Singers have served as ambassadors for Wartburg College for 71 years and are proud to share this rich heritage with their musical partners,” Toliver said. “This tour, like those in 2018 and 2019, provides opportunities for the talented student musicians of both teams to support each other in their individual performances yet collaborate during our final signature piece, ‘Shout to the Lord.’”

