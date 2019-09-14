The 2019 Lincoln Lutheran women’s soccer team earned the Platinum Ethics Award from the United Soccer Coaches (USC) and the Gold Ethics Award from the Lutheran All-American Association (LAAA) in recognition for exhibiting fair play, sporting behavior and adherence to the laws of the game for an entire season.
These awards recognize teams that have completed a season without a player or coach receiving a yellow card or red card. This is the third consecutive season that the Warriors have not received any type of card.
The Warriors also excel in the classroom. The 2018-2019 team continued the strong academic tradition of the Warriors' women soccer teams. They had an average great point average (GPA) of 3.54, which earned the team’s 15th academic award from the USC for exemplary performance in the classroom. To qualify for the award, the team must have a minimum GPA of 3.25 for the entire academic year.
Five members of the 2019 Warrior team, which finished its season 11-3, were named to All-American teams by the LAAA, which recognized 105 players from across the country for performance at their respective positions during their high school season.
The LAAA recognizes student-athletes from all Lutheran denominations in the USA and Canada for athletic accomplishments and active pursuit of Christian ideals in their personal lives and education. Grace Soenksen, who now plays for Concordia University in Seward, Kassidy Johnson and Layne Poppe were named to the 1st Team, 2nd Team and Honorable Mention All-American teams, respectively. The Freshman All-American team included Hannah Kile and Shanae Bergt.
"All the young women on the Warriors' team are truly student-athletes," said Coach Dave Gosselin. "In the long run, their success in the classroom and the integrity that they show on the field are far more important than wins and losses on the field, because nobody can take away these things from them. I am very proud of their collective achievements in the classroom and on the field. They are a great group to coach."