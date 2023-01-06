Warm up at Noyes’ colorful 3rd Friday event

The Noyes Art Gallery will host a Third Friday event Jan. 20, from 9:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m., featuring a variety of colorful styles and media created by nine of the gallery’s artists.

The gallery will livestream the opening on Facebook at 7 p.m. The work will be on display at the gallery during regular hours Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., through Jan. 31.

Noyes veteran artist Tom Marshall will share new photography highlighting his unique viewpoints. Experimenting with color, light, surfaces and composition, Marshall captures striking images from traditional to abstract.

Other artists in the show are: Cody Grape (jewelry), Julia Noyes (painting and mixed media), Dana Clements (painting), Lynette Fast (jewelry), Suxan Anderson (painting), Delynn Ellis (glass), Diana Pueppke (woodworking) and E Elder (painting).

Third Friday event attendees are encouraged to see all of the art at the gallery, which is located at 119 S. Ninth St. You can also view artist websites and follow the Noyes Art Gallery Facebook Page and Instagram.

Noyes offers interest-free layaway, curbside pickup, free delivery and installation, and one-time in-home consultation by taking artwork to a patron to view work in her/his personal space.