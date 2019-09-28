Walton Field, home of the Lincoln Blackhawks baseball organization, received an upgrade this past year thanks to the Kansas City Royals Charities and Empire Netting & Fence.
The field improvements included a 6-foot-high, galvanized chain-link outfield fence, two 40-by-10-foot outfield fence extensions to create a “Green Monster” look in left and right field, netting installed along the third base line to prevent balls from leaving the field of play and a windscreen that covers the entire outfield fence.
The Lincoln Blackhawks received a $10,000 grant from the Kansas City Royals Charities to help pay for part of the project. Empire Netting & Fence, based in Waverly, also donated material and labor in order for the project to be completed.
“We are extremely blessed to receive the grant from the Royals. As a nonprofit organization we don’t have that amount of money in our account to undertake projects like this," said Ken Boatman, president of the Blackhawks. “I can’t say enough good things about Matt Warner and Empire. They stepped up big time. They donated a lot -- and I mean a lot -- of time, labor and material to make this project happen. We are eternally grateful.”
Matt Warner said there are several reasons his company took on this project and donated what it did.
"First, this place has a unique feel to it because my son used to play baseball on this field; this is a cool place for our family," he said. "Second, we like to give back to youth sports, and, most importantly, it’s a spiritual thing. We have been blessed to be successful in our business, and I feel we should give back to help others out.”
The final phase of the project will begin this fall. The old steel backstop will be removed, the area behind home plate will be pushed back 3 feet and new netting will be installed to match the existing netting.