WallSpace-LNK to feature Frenzen photo art

“Gospel,” an exhibition of 40 photographic images by Emily Frenzen, will be featured at a First Friday opening reception June 3 from 5-8 p.m. at WallSpace-LNK Fine Art Gallery and Salon, 1624 S. 17th St.

Color and black-and-white images tell the story of “walking through darkness to living in the Light.” The landscapes, portraits and moments of the COVID-19 pandemic reflect the new life in Jesus that followed.

“In my experience, as trials lead me to know greater love, suffering becomes a powerful gift,” said Frenzen.

Frenzen grew up on a family farm near Fullerton, Nebraska, curious by nature and full of wonder. A 2020 UNL graduate in Agricultural and Environmental Sciences Communication, she produced a video story of flooding on her family’s farm in 2019 that played at the Nebraska State Fair. (View at express.adobe.com/page/pYaTgqh1zxvwr/.)

Now in UNL's Engler Entrepreneurship Program, Frenzen will be the first such student to use an arts approach for her Applied Science degree. The photography exhibition completes her final project hours for the graduate degree program.

“Gospel” will be open Thursdays-Saturdays, from noon-5 p.m., from June 2-25 or by appointment by calling 308-550-0931. For more information on the gallery, visit Wallspace-lnk.com.

