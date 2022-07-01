WallSpace-LNK hosts “that garden, that space” opening reception Friday

Five national and international lens-based artists will show their creative relationships with landscapes in July at WallSpace-LNK, 1624 S. 17th St. A “second Friday” reception July 8 from 5-8 p.m. for the “that space, that garden” exhibition will feature artists from Canada, California, Nebraska, New Mexico and Washington.

Madeline Cass of Lincoln curated the group show of artists who use tools, from the earliest photographic methods to the most postmodern, to investigate the feelings, both literal and emotional, elicited by a climate on the brink of catastrophe.

An array of multidisciplinary works will be on exhibit and available for purchase from noon to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, July 8-30, or by appointment by calling 402-432-1913.

Featured artists include:

Meganelizabeth Diamond, living in rural Manitoba on Treaty 1, uses photography, collage and moving image “to recontextualize our relationships with the natural world and domestic spaces.”

Leah Koransky, based in Berkeley, works with light, shape and shadow in a variety of photographic and painterly techniques on paper and fabric. She often uses minerals and plant-based inks to highlight lesser-noticed or overlooked aspects of the landscape.

Emily Margarit Mason creates momentary sculptural sets for the camera using fragmented photographic prints and found materials. Living and working in New Mexico, she “reimagines the perceived natural world from something seen to something felt.”

Meg Roussos starts from Seattle to find sites for installations she makes, then photographs. Dragging materials and camera into wild spaces, her work “engages in a dialogue about what it means to physically experience the landscape.”

Madeline Cass is a multidisciplinary artist based in Lincoln. She primarily works within photography, poetry, artist books, painting and drawing. She uses these tools to examine the multitude of relationships between art, science, nature and humanity.

Writer and critic Delany Hoffman notes that the artists "engage with the medium of photography in a way that allows for the image, like a flower, to take root and then, to expand.” The exhibition "is full of images that stretch long and looming … that ask questions about the lines between things like image/likeness/life."

For more details about the artists and their work, see their websites: meganelizabethdiamond.com, leahkoransky.com, emilymargaritmason.com, megroussos.com and madelinecass.com.

