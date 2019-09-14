On Friday, Sept. 20, the campus organization Sustain UNL will sponsor a march to include Nebraskans of all ages. People around the world will be walking out of their homes, jobs and schools for a Global Climate Strike to ask for emergency action to tackle the climate crisis.
Nebraska has a unique opportunity to use agricultural systems, grasslands, wind and solar potential, and residents' spirit to be part of the solution. Sustain UNL believes action is needed on the state level from our elected officials to advocate for policy that prioritizes the future of our climate for the sake of our generations and generations to come.
Nebraskans taking part in the action will gather at the UNL Student Union fountain at 2:30 p.m., then march to the Capitol at 3 p.m. Once at the Capitol, participants will stand together asking for state-level climate action.