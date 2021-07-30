Wachiska Audubon receives Distinguished Conservation Service award

At the annual Cornhusker Council-Boy Scouts of America awards dinner on July 16, Wachiska Audubon Society of Lincoln received the BSA Certificate of Distinguished Conservation Service, one of the most significant and rare conservation awards in scouting.

This award is granted to an organization not affiliated with scouting, but one that has demonstrated long-term, high-impact national or regional leadership and commitment in educating youth that reflects the natural resources conservation mission of the Boy Scouts of America.

Wachiska Audubon was nominated for its more than 20 years of providing conservation and natural resources education for young people with native prairies throughout southeast Nebraska in programs such as Prairie Discovery Days, Bird EnCOUNTer, Family Nature Nights and Wachiska Audubon Field Trips.

Wachiska Audubon joins national conservation organizations like Leave No Trace, Tread Lightly, U.S. Forest Service and the National Park Service that have received this distinguished conservation service award.

