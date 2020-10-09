Wachiska Audubon raising funds to hire regional manager

Wachiska Audubon Society is raising funds to hire a professional prairie habitat manager and was selected to participate this year in the Gannet Foundation’s "A Community Thrives" matching grant program.

Today, tallgrass prairie lands are a rare and endangered part of the Plains ecosystem. Wachiska has long been recognized as one of the only organizations in Nebraska that will accept and protect smaller parcels of prairie to help save rare plant species and be a refuge for birds and other animals.

Threatened by invasive plant species and lack of natural fire cycles, prairies require knowledgeable, continual management, and Wachiska plans to hire a habitat manager for the nearly 1,000 acres it manages on 32 different parcels in 20 southeast Nebraska counties.

To compete for the Foundation’s grants, Wachiska must raise $3,000 by Friday, Oct. 16, at 11 a.m. The minimum donation is $5. Donations can be made by going to www.mightycause.com/story/1jjmxf. You may also donate from Wachiska’s home page at: www.wachiskaaudubon.org.

