'Votes for Women' exhibit wins 2020 AASLH Award

The American Association for State and Local History (AASLH) and History Nebraska have named History Nebraska winner of an Award of Excellence for the "Votes for Women" exhibit on display at the Nebraska History Museum in Lincoln.
The AASLH Leadership in History Awards, now in its 75th year, recognizes achievement in the preservation and interpretation of state and local history.
"Votes for Women" highlights the 100th anniversary of the passing of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which guaranteed women the right to vote. The struggle for women's suffrage in Nebraska had been going on for more than 60 years when Nebraska finally ratified the Amendment Aug. 2, 1919. Strong and well-funded opposition included both men and women; they had blocked women's suffrage for many complex reasons.
Nebraska's suffragists were persistent and believed in making their Nebraska a better place. They were doctors, lawyers, educators, philanthropists, community volunteers and others who worked diligently toward their vision of a better Nebraska.
The suffragists' vision was not without bias and did not include suffrage for all. There were many struggles for equality for all Nebraskans, both before and after ratification. This exhibit looks back at our state's unique place in the history of the women's suffrage movement, and some of the many women who broke barriers here.
This year, AASLH conferred 57 national awards honoring people, projects, exhibits and publications. The winners represent the best in the field and provide leadership for the future of state and local history.
The AASLH awards program was initiated in 1945 to establish and encourage standards of excellence in collecting, preserving and interpreting state and local history throughout the U.S. The AASLH Leadership in History Awards honor not only significant achievement in state and local history, but also bring public recognition to the opportunities for small and large organizations, institutions and programs to make contributions in this area.
For more information about the Leadership in History Awards, contact AASLH at 615-320-3203 or go to www.aaslh.org.
About AASLH
The American Association for State and Local History (AASLH) is a not-for-profit professional organization of individuals and institutions working to preserve and promote history. From its headquarters in Nashville, Tennessee, AASLH provides leadership, service and support for its members who preserve and interpret state and local history in order to make the past more meaningful to all people.
AASLH publishes books, technical publications, a quarterly magazine, and maintains numerous affinity communities and committees, serving a broad range of constituents across the historical community. The association also sponsors an annual meeting, regional and national in-person training workshops, and online training.
About History Nebraska
History Nebraska collects, preserves and shares Nebraska’s history for all people. It operates the Nebraska History Museum in Lincoln and historic sites around the state including Chimney Rock National Historic Site, Fort Robinson History Center, Neligh Mill State Historic Site, Thomas Kennard State Historic Site, Senator George Norris State Historic Site, John Neihardt State Historic Site, and over 500 historical markers placed across Nebraska.
History Nebraska administers the State Archives and Library, the State Historic Preservation Office, the Gerald R. Ford Conservation Center, the Office of the State Archeologist, publishes Nebraska History Magazine and books, and is responsible for administering the Nebraska Hall of Fame Commission.
For more information, see history.nebraska.gov and follow History Nebraska on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!