'Votes for Women' exhibit wins 2020 AASLH Award

The American Association for State and Local History (AASLH) and History Nebraska have named History Nebraska winner of an Award of Excellence for the "Votes for Women" exhibit on display at the Nebraska History Museum in Lincoln.

The AASLH Leadership in History Awards, now in its 75th year, recognizes achievement in the preservation and interpretation of state and local history.

"Votes for Women" highlights the 100th anniversary of the passing of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which guaranteed women the right to vote. The struggle for women's suffrage in Nebraska had been going on for more than 60 years when Nebraska finally ratified the Amendment Aug. 2, 1919. Strong and well-funded opposition included both men and women; they had blocked women's suffrage for many complex reasons.

Nebraska's suffragists were persistent and believed in making their Nebraska a better place. They were doctors, lawyers, educators, philanthropists, community volunteers and others who worked diligently toward their vision of a better Nebraska.