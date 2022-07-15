Volunteers sought for paid shifts at Super Fair

The Lancaster Event Center Fairgrounds seeks 200 volunteers to fill the remaining 6-hour shifts for the 2022 Lancaster County Super Fair, July 28-Aug 6.

Paid volunteer opportunities are available for individuals, groups and organizations throughout all 10 days of the fair. Currently the most needed roles are:

• Admission gate ticket takers;

• Parking lot attendants; and

• Figure 8 scorers.

All volunteers working at least 4 hours receive:

• Super Fair T-shirt;

• Unlimited fountain drinks including soda, iced tea, lemonade ice water;

• Breaks, shade and snacks provided as much as possible;

• One meal from any Lancaster Event Center café on same day.

All paid volunteers receive $12/hour, which can be paid to individuals or designated to a group or organization as a fundraiser. Local groups who may have a volunteer coordinator that can fill 20+ shifts can also earn LEC "credit" to use on space rental and other services for their event. Unpaid volunteers can receive certification of volunteer hours for school, organization or other needs.

Volunteers must be 16 years or older. Sign-ups are encouraged by Wednesday, July 20, with a virtual and in-person training offered on Thursday, July 21.

Sign up at https://superfair.org/get-involved/be-a-volunteer or contact Volunteer Coordinator Cheyenne Ruhnke at cruhnke@lancastereventcenter.org or 402-441-6545 Option 0.