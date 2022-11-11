Volunteers plant trees and shrubs in Van Dorn Park

Over a dozen volunteers and Lincoln Parks and Recreation staff members braved a chilly Saturday morning, Nov. 5, to plant 17 trees and numerous shrubs in Van Dorn Park at Ninth and Van Dorn streets.

It was the first time new trees had been introduced at the park in 20 years. The plantings included redbud, London plane, hackberry, Canada red chokecherry, cottonwood, catalpa, serviceberry and American plum.

“It is important to us at Lincoln Parks and Recreation that we are providing a diversity of trees to improve our community tree canopy,” said Kaylyn Neverve, park planner. “Today we planted trees and shrubs to help with screening of the roadway, and in other locations around the park to enhance the existing old growth honey locust and hackberry. We also planted a good variety of large and medium deciduous trees to replace ash trees that have been removed due to the emerald ash borer.”

The park has recently seen the addition of a 1.4-mile mountain bike trail, a new playground and drinking fountain, and native grass and flower plantings. The Indian Village Neighborhood Association raised $11,000 to help with these improvements, which have increased park usage.

“It’s been great to see Van Dorn Park coming back to life,” said Bill Wehrbein, one of the volunteers. “I’m happy that the city has listened to concerned citizens and taken action to improve this park.”

Because of its location, popular rental shelter, Bison Trail head and the new amenities, Van Dorn Park attracts people from across the city as well as visitors from out of town.

“Improvements to this park are an ongoing process,” said Wehrbein. “As a cyclist, I’m looking forward to the eventual connection of the Bison Trail with the Boosalis Trail, which ends only blocks away.”