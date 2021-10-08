Volunteers needed to provide free tax help in 2022

The IRS is looking for Lincoln-area volunteers to train for the upcoming filing season to provide free tax help. This season, organizers of the Lincoln Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program are hoping to return to face-to-face help after a year of providing virtual assistance due to the pandemic.

“We’re all looking forward to seeing the community again at our volunteer sites,” said Linda Moody of the Center on Children, Family and the Law (CCFL) at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. “But while we are happily offering face-to-face help, we will continue to be safe, and we will again be offering virtual help too."

The CCFL at UNL runs the VITA program at several sites throughout Lincoln in partnership with the Internal Revenue Service. Organizers say new volunteers are vital to helping families in need.

“We are looking for volunteers who are interested in taking a little time to learn about taxes and then help others prepare federal income tax returns for free,” said Moody. “People of all ages and backgrounds are welcome to volunteer. You can be a part of helping people get all the credits and deductions they’re eligible for and helping them keep more money in their pocket. It’s an important service for many people in our community.”