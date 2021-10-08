Volunteers needed to provide free tax help in 2022

The IRS is looking for Lincoln-area volunteers to train for the upcoming filing season to provide free tax help. This season, organizers of the Lincoln Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program are hoping to return to face-to-face help after a year of providing virtual assistance due to the pandemic.
“We’re all looking forward to seeing the community again at our volunteer sites,” said Linda Moody of the Center on Children, Family and the Law (CCFL) at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. “But while we are happily offering face-to-face help, we will continue to be safe, and we will again be offering virtual help too."
The CCFL at UNL runs the VITA program at several sites throughout Lincoln in partnership with the Internal Revenue Service. Organizers say new volunteers are vital to helping families in need.
“We are looking for volunteers who are interested in taking a little time to learn about taxes and then help others prepare federal income tax returns for free,” said Moody. “People of all ages and backgrounds are welcome to volunteer. You can be a part of helping people get all the credits and deductions they’re eligible for and helping them keep more money in their pocket. It’s an important service for many people in our community.”
For over 50 years, the IRS VITA and Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) programs have offered free tax preparation to people with low-to-moderate income who need help preparing their own tax returns. This includes people with disabilities, senior citizens, and many sites are also able to assist individuals for whom English is a second language.
VITA volunteers receive in-classroom or online training on preparing simple tax returns through the CCFL and the IRS. The UNL CCFL operates 11 sites throughout Lancaster County.
Volunteers can help electronically file federal and state tax returns using computer software, greet taxpayers, serve as an interpreter, organize paperwork, set up, maintain or manage sites, or handle quality control.
All volunteers preparing returns are IRS-certified to complete simple, non-business tax returns. Past volunteers say it is an exciting, educational and enjoyable opportunity. Bilingual volunteers are particularly needed.
Here are a few reasons volunteers may want to consider signing up to help:
• No previous experience required;
• IRS provides free online tax law training;
• Tax Professionals (Enrolled Agents and Accountants) can earn CPE credits;
• Flexible volunteer hours; and
• Various volunteer locations.
Some volunteer sites will again give volunteers the option to assist taxpayers virtually versus the normal face-to-face help they provide. This allows volunteers to help taxpayers safely over the phone or online to complete their returns. Other volunteers will conduct a quality review with the taxpayer before the tax return is submitted to the IRS. Virtual volunteering is a great option for new volunteers, since they can ask experienced volunteers for help completing tax returns.
Training takes place between November and January. Volunteers are asked to spend a minimum of three to four hours per week volunteering from February through April.
For more information or to volunteer, visit https://lincolneitc.unl.edu/volunteer or register at https://www.givepulse.com/event/244585. Organizers will send an invitation to a virtual orientation session where volunteers will learn more about the program.