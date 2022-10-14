Volunteers needed in Lincoln for free tax help in 2023

The IRS is looking for volunteers in the Lincoln area to help low- to moderate-income families prepare their taxes for the upcoming filing season. Training will be provided.

Last year in Lincoln, more than 60 residents gave back to their community as volunteers, preparing more than 2,000 federal and state individual income tax returns.

The Center on Children, Families and Law at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln runs the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program at several sites throughout the city in partnership with the IRS. Organizers say new volunteers are vital to helping families in need.

“We are looking for volunteers that are interested in taking a little time to learn about taxes and then helping others prepare federal income tax returns for free,” said Linda Moody, UNL Center on Children, Families and the Law. “People of all ages and backgrounds are welcome to volunteer. You can be a part of helping people get all the credits and deductions they are eligible for and helping them keep more money in their pocket. It’s an important service for many people in our community.”

For more than 50 years, the IRS VITA and Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) programs have offered free tax preparation to people with low-to-moderate income that need help preparing their own tax returns. This includes people with disabilities, senior citizens, and many sites also assist individuals for whom English is an additional language.

VITA volunteers get in-classroom or online training on preparing simple tax returns through Lincoln VITA and the IRS. Lincoln VITA operates 13 sites throughout Lancaster County.

Volunteers can help electronically file federal and state tax returns using computer software, greet taxpayers, organize paperwork, set up, maintain or manage sites or handle quality control.

All volunteers preparing returns are IRS-certified to complete simple, non-business tax returns. Past volunteers say it is an exciting, educational and enjoyable opportunity. Bilingual volunteers are particularly needed.

Some volunteer sites now give volunteers the option to assist taxpayers virtually versus the normal face-to-face help they provide. This allows volunteers to help taxpayers safely over the phone or online to complete their returns. Other volunteers will conduct a quality review with the taxpayer before the tax return is submitted to the IRS. Virtual volunteering is especially attractive to new volunteers since they can ask experienced volunteers for help completing tax returns.

Training takes place between November and January. Volunteers are asked to spend a minimum of three to four hours per week volunteering from February through April.

For more information, or to volunteer, visit www.givepulse.com/event/302594 or call 402-472-0857. Organizers will send an invitation to a virtual orientation session where potential volunteers can learn more about the program.