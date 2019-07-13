The Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department invites the public to participate in a park and lakeshore cleanup from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at Holmes Lake Park, South 70th Street and Normal Boulevard.
Volunteers will meet in parking lot No. 3, which is located across Holmes North Shore Road from the Holmes Lake Pavilion.
Supplies will be provided. Volunteers should dress for the weather, wear sturdy footwear, and bring work gloves and water. Water fountains are available in the park to refill bottles. The cleanup is in preparation for the Cornhusker State Games, July 19-28.
Registration is not required, but volunteers may register in advance by emailing parksvolunteers@lincoln.ne.gov or visiting parks.lincoln.ne.gov/volunteer. New volunteers are asked to complete the volunteer application form at this site. If weather causes a postponement, registered participants will be notified of the rain date.
The cleanup event is part of the Volunteer in Parks Saturday series. Locations are to be determined, and the schedule is as follows:
• Aug. 17, 8 to 11 a.m.
• Sept. 21, 8 to 11 a.m.
• Oct. 19, 9 a.m. to noon
For more information about Lincoln Parks and Recreation, visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov.