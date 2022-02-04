VITA offers free income tax preparation

One way to ensure you receive the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) and other benefits when preparing your tax return is by using a Volunteer Income Tax Assistance site in your neighborhood.

In Nebraska last year, around 123,000 families received approximately $286 million in EITC, with the average credit being $2,330.

A volunteer can sit down with you face-to-face, or work virtually, to prepare and e-file your return for free.

The Lincoln VITA Coalition sites are:

Tax Credit Campaign, 1705 Arbor Drive

F Street Community Center, 1225 F St.

Good Neighbor Center, 2617 Y St.

Southeast Community College, 8800 O St., #T-102

Indian Center, 1100 Military Rd.

Center for People in Need, 3901 N. 27th St., Unit 1

Victor E. Anderson Library, 3635 Touzalin Ave.

Loren C. Eiseley Library, 1530 Superior St.

Veterans Administration of Nebraska and Western Iowa, 1705 Arbor Dr.

Bennett Martin Library, 136 S. 14th St.

Asian Community and Cultural Center, 144 N. 44th St., Suite A

UNL Outreach, 1400 R St. (Virtual preparation by appoinrment)

Lincoln-FSA, 1400 R St. (Self-prepared, online).

To schedule an appointment, email vita@unl.edu.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0