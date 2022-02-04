 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

VITA offers free income tax preparation

  • 0

One way to ensure you receive the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) and other benefits when preparing your tax return is by using a Volunteer Income Tax Assistance site in your neighborhood.

In Nebraska last year, around 123,000 families received approximately $286 million in EITC, with the average credit being $2,330.

A volunteer can sit down with you face-to-face, or work virtually, to prepare and e-file your return for free.

The Lincoln VITA Coalition sites are:

Tax Credit Campaign, 1705 Arbor Drive

F Street Community Center, 1225 F St.

Good Neighbor Center, 2617 Y St.

Southeast Community College, 8800 O St., #T-102

Indian Center, 1100 Military Rd.

Center for People in Need, 3901 N. 27th St., Unit 1

Victor E. Anderson Library, 3635 Touzalin Ave.

People are also reading…

Loren C. Eiseley Library, 1530 Superior St.

Veterans Administration of Nebraska and Western Iowa, 1705 Arbor Dr.

Bennett Martin Library, 136 S. 14th St.

Asian Community and Cultural Center, 144 N. 44th St., Suite A

UNL Outreach, 1400 R St. (Virtual preparation by appoinrment)

Lincoln-FSA, 1400 R St. (Self-prepared, online).

To schedule an appointment, email vita@unl.edu.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The mammoth in the basement

The mammoth in the basement

In 1909 the University of Nebraska was expanding, slowly and surely absorbing all the lots, homes and businesses within the area from Vine to …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News