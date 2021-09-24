Virtual Recycling Conference coming Oct. 5-7

The Nebraska Recycling Council (NRC) will host its annual fall conference and awards show as a virtual event Oct. 5-7.

The online event will take advantage of a digital platform to bring in speakers and invite attendees from throughout the U.S. with a focus on wasting nothing, reducing our impact and maximizing our resources.

Registering for NRC’s 2021 Fall Conference offers attendees full access to all the live workshops, presentations, networking events, and the session recordings and resources to access later. The conference hits on today’s most relevant topics in resource recovery for our municipalities, businesses, and for rural and urban recycling programs.

Featured sessions include implementing policy to influence recycling and resource management, environmental wellness for the workplace, composting for small to mid-size municipalities and transfer stations, best practices for rural recycling systems, and a keynote presentation from Gary Cuneen, founder and executive director of Seven Generations Ahead (SGA). Cuneen will discuss SGA’s portfolio of work implemented over the past 15 years in Illinois, which have led to residential curbside composting programs, zero waste events, a zero waste schools program, food scrap organizations and statewide efforts to advance food scrap composting.