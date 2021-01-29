 Skip to main content
Virtual presentation about Lincoln wetlands coming Tuesday
Virtual presentation about Lincoln wetlands coming Tuesday

Great blue heron at Marsh Wren Wetland

A great blue heron gets ready for dinner at the Marsh Wren Community Wetland on Lincoln's north edge.

 COURTESY FILE PHOTO BY BROOKE TALBOTT

Celebrate World Wetlands Day on Feb. 2 by joining Conservation Nebraska and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission in a virtual presentation about the wetlands near Lincoln.

Wetlands are a cornerstone for a thriving Nebraska ecosystem, and over the years, Nebraska has redefined its relationship and commitment to wetlands. Game and Parks’ Ted LaGrange, wetlands program manager, and Grace Gaard, aquatic ecology education specialist, will help increase your knowledge of wetlands and answer questions.

This hour-long event begins at 6 p.m. Registration is required at calendar.outdoornebraska.gov/.

