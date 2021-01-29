Virtual presentation about Lincoln wetlands coming Tuesday

Celebrate World Wetlands Day on Feb. 2 by joining Conservation Nebraska and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission in a virtual presentation about the wetlands near Lincoln.

Wetlands are a cornerstone for a thriving Nebraska ecosystem, and over the years, Nebraska has redefined its relationship and commitment to wetlands. Game and Parks’ Ted LaGrange, wetlands program manager, and Grace Gaard, aquatic ecology education specialist, will help increase your knowledge of wetlands and answer questions.