Virtual free tax prep offered in Lincoln

With one month left before the postponed July 15 tax deadline, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Center for Civic Engagement encourages taxpayers who haven’t yet filed to try its new Virtual Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program.

Virtual VITA grew out of a need to help low- to moderate-income families who, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, still need help preparing and filing their taxes for free. In mid-March, UNL was forced to close eight area face-to-face VITA sites due to the coronavirus. Last year, the Lincoln VITA program prepared around 2,500 tax returns for taxpayers that rely on the program.

“These families need our help,” said Linda Moody, UNL Center for Civic Engagement. “Many of the people we serve don’t feel comfortable preparing taxes on their own and can’t afford to pay a tax preparer. This virtual program helps families e-file so they can get their refunds as soon as possible.”

As part of the virtual program, taxpayers supply their name, phone number and email address, and agree to have their tax return prepared virtually. Then they receive an email to schedule an appointment. Virtual appointments generally take place Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.