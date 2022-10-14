 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Virtual family conference set for Oct. 22

A coalition of parents and Nebraska early childhood partners will present the first Conference for the Families and Parents of Small Children on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

This virtual conference is a collaborative effort between parents and early childhood organizations. The theme “Collaborate, learn, support, lead” speaks to the reach of conference efforts.

Families can take part in sessions that offer information on child development and activities, hear from other parents, learn how to rally their communities to build stronger early childhood services locally, and learn about resources available to the families of young children.

For information about the conference in both English and Spanish or to register, visit https://bit.ly/NEFamilyConference.

