Virtual classroom brings nature to students

Through its many programs, the environmental education staff at the Lower Platte South Natural Resources District (LPSNRD) helps 40,000 students learn more about their environment every school year.

In reaction to school closures due to the pandemic, the staff found new ways to reach students and their families through a new Virtual Classroom web site. The site features videos, grade-specific activity sheets and links to many other learning resources, so learning about the environment continues.

The Virtual Classroom was launched in late April and continues to grow, with new content being created and added weekly by the LPSNRD.

“We are designing our Virtual Classroom learning materials to fit the science curriculum needs of our schools," said McKenzie Barry, environmental education/communication coordinator. "It has been promoted district-wide to all of our schools and teachers. Families are also invited to check out the page to watch the videos and do the activity sheets together for some family nature fun."

Visit the site at LPSNRD.org/classroom.

