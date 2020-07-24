Virtual chautauqua to address 1950s civil rights July 30-31

Humanities Nebraska will present an exclusive virtual Chautauqua July 30-31 with themes relating the 1950s to today as part of prelude activities for “The Fifties in Focus” Nebraska Chautauqua that will take place in Ashland during the summer of 2021.
Anyone may participate in the event on Facebook Live, which can be accessed via the Humanities Nebraska Facebook page or through the link provided at NebraskaChautauqua.org.
On Thursday, July 30 at 4 p.m., Chautauqua scholars Lenneal Henderson and Becky Stone will be the featured speakers for “The Fight for Civil Rights.” This conversation on civil rights efforts during the 1950s will be moderated by Patrick Jones, associate professor of history and ethnic studies at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
The following day, Friday, July 31, also at 4 p.m., former Los Angeles Times editor Jim Newton will discuss “Perceptions of President Eisenhower and Politics in the 1950s.”
Henderson and Stone, Chautauqua scholars who were part of “The Fifties in Focus” when it took place in Kearney in 2019, will explore significant developments in the U.S. civil rights movement during the 1950s and how the different events are tied to issues of politics, faith and mass media. Of particular emphasis will be the historical figures that Henderson and Stone portray during “The Fifties in Focus” (Thurgood Marshall and Rosa Parks, respectively) and how events in the 1950s influenced our country’s current conversations about race.
Newton’s conversation will focus on how perceptions have changed about President Dwight D. Eisenhower as a key figure in the 1950s. He will touch on how many events in the 1950s are shaped by Eisenhower’s shrewd leadership. Newton will also discuss what drew him to write about 1950s figures like President Eisenhower and Chief Justice Earl Warren.
“We’re looking forward to a couple of great online conversations with plenty of opportunity for audience participation,” said Chautauqua program manager Kristi Hayek Carley. “This will be an interesting and enlightening prelude to next year’s in-person Chautauqua.”
Presented by Humanities Nebraska, “The Fifties in Focus” includes family-friendly events, opportunities to learn more about the decade, and Chautauqua-style presentations that allow audience members to interact with historic figures.
All events are free and open to the public.
“The Fifties in Focus” is presented by Humanities Nebraska with support from the Johnny Carson Fund at the Nebraska Cultural Endowment and the State of Nebraska. Pre-Chautauqua activities are being posted as they are finalized at NebraskaChautauqua.org.
