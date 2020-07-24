Virtual chautauqua to address 1950s civil rights July 30-31

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Humanities Nebraska will present an exclusive virtual Chautauqua July 30-31 with themes relating the 1950s to today as part of prelude activities for “The Fifties in Focus” Nebraska Chautauqua that will take place in Ashland during the summer of 2021.

Anyone may participate in the event on Facebook Live, which can be accessed via the Humanities Nebraska Facebook page or through the link provided at NebraskaChautauqua.org.

On Thursday, July 30 at 4 p.m., Chautauqua scholars Lenneal Henderson and Becky Stone will be the featured speakers for “The Fight for Civil Rights.” This conversation on civil rights efforts during the 1950s will be moderated by Patrick Jones, associate professor of history and ethnic studies at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

The following day, Friday, July 31, also at 4 p.m., former Los Angeles Times editor Jim Newton will discuss “Perceptions of President Eisenhower and Politics in the 1950s.”