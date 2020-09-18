Virtual Art Auction to benefit LUX programs

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Virtual Art Auction to benefit LUX Center for the Arts programs opens Friday, Sept. 25 at noon at www.luxcenter.org/artauction2020.

All items will be listed at the retail price when the auction opens. The price will drop each day at noon until the items reach their minimum bid price on Friday, Oct. 2.

Patrons will be notified when they've won the bid, and the work will be marked as sold. But the artwork is not reserved until the payment has been processed.

The LUX will offer free delivery in Lincoln. Shipping outside of Lincoln will require an additional charge. The LUX website will offer a pickup option if you live in Lincoln, or you can choose to donate the shipping charge.

For more details, see www.luxcenter.org/artauction2020.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0