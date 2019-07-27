Soccer giant Villarreal CF has invited four young Nebraska talents to take part in a week-long training program in Spain Nov. 25-29.
The Spanish club has offered the experience to Haley Peterson, Elijah Rhodes, Bede Fulton and Parker Jeppson. During a recent visit to Lincoln, Villarreal CF coaches were impressed by these talented youths who play for Villarreal Nebraska Academy, the club’s official partner academy that has been affiliated with the Spanish side since 2017. The players selected for this once in-a-lifetime opportunity in Spain will spend a week training at Villarreal’s world-class soccer academy.
They will take part in the Player Training Week program, an exclusive experience designed by Villarreal, which gives them the chance to spend a week playing and training with Villarreal CF Academy teams in their professional facilities.
During their week in Spain, the selected players will train intensively with youth teams, study their game with personalized video analysis sessions, and go on a behind-the-scenes tour of Villarreal’s stadium, the all-seated Estadio de la Cerámica.
They will also visit both training complexes, the main Villarreal CF Training Ground, which has nine fields and covers 70,000 square meters, as well as the Pamesa Training Ground, which has four fields and covers 40,000 square meters.
The week will make them feel like they are living the life of a professional footballer.
For more information, visit villarrealnebraska.com or contact international@villarrealcf.es