Viking Foundation grant applications due Oct. 1

The submission deadline for project-funding grant proposals supported by the Viking Foundation of Lincoln is Oct. 1.

The foundation will provide charitable grants again this year, on behalf of specific projects, to 501(c)(3) organizations in three counties. The funded grants will be directed to those who are challenged with education, poverty, housing, gender, mental and physical health, and other issues. A minimum of $100,000 in funds will be awarded with preference given to proposals in the $5,000 to $10,000 range.

The following hypothetical examples are provided to demonstrate the myriad possibilities available from the foundation:

• An organization needing to employ a summer intern to manage its “Learn to Fish” program for young girls.

• Helping to purchase a delivery van for the local food bank.

• Supporting an occupational training program for mentally or physically challenged youths.

• Stocking new children’s books in a library branch.

The foundation was created to help improve and enrich the lives of individuals—especially children—who are less fortunate. To submit a proposal or for more information, visit http://vikingfoundation.webs.com.