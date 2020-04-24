Viking Foundation gives grants to 3 Lincoln nonprofits

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

To assist seven nonprofit organizations with increased client needs due to the secondary effects of the COVID-19 virus pandemic, the Viking Foundation of Lincoln has awarded modest grants to select nonprofits in Lancaster County, as well others in its targeted areas of Denver County, Colorado, and Polk County, Iowa.

In Lincoln, $2,000 grants were awarded to The Gathering Place, Merry Manor School and People’s City Mission. Similar grants were also given to Metro Caring and SAME Café in Denver, and Food Bank of Iowa (Des Moines) and Holy Trinity Lutheran Church Food Pantry in Ankeny, Iowa.

“Our Board of Directors is keenly aware of the worldwide hunger, anxiety and pain of many individuals and families who suddenly cannot meet their basic needs. We are providing funds to hopefully make a small dent in the needs of nonprofits trying to keep up with this much greater demand,” said Steven A. Eggland, president of The Viking Foundation.

The Viking Foundation was created in 2012 to help improve and enrich the lives of individuals – especially children – who are less fortunate. The foundation provides charitable grants annually to 501(c)(3) organizations in the above-referenced three geographic areas.

The grants are directed to those who are challenged with issues related to poverty, housing, gender, education, mental and physical health and others. Detailed information about the foundation, and its proposal guidelines and 2020 regular proposal submission deadline, can be found at vikingfoundation.webs.com.

