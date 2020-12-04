Viking Foundation awards grants to nonprofits

The Viking Foundation of Lincoln awarded 17 grants to nonprofit organizations in November, including nine in Lancaster County. These awards represent the foundation’s second group of grants funded during 2020.
“It's a great pleasure to see that during the past eight months, our foundation was able to provide assistance to so many worthy individuals and nonprofits,” said Steve Eggland, the foundation’s president and founder.
As a new, fledgling foundation, Viking awarded $50,000 in grants in 2012, according to Eggland. Over the past eight years, the annual funding amount has gradually doubled to a total of more than $100,000 in 2020.
“We are very, very gratified that we can help those who are less fortunate deal with so many challenges, especially during the pandemic this past year,” Eggland said.
The Viking foundation supported 17 grants—including nine in the Lincoln area:
• $5,500 to Willard Community Center—to provide playground equipment for young children who were no longer allowed to access neighborhood school playgrounds due to the spread of COVID-19;
• $5,000 to Center for Illegal Immigration Assistance—to provide information and legal services to Dreamers (individuals who were born in the U.S. to noncitizen parents);
• $5,000 to Center for People in Need—to help alleviate increased food insecurity during the pandemic;
• $5,000 to Lincoln Literacy—to support its students in CNA and Med Aide prep courses;
• $5,000 to Mustard Seed Sewing Group—for supplies for volunteers who create human care projects, e.g., cloth diapers, blankets, postpartum feminine hygiene kits, etc.;
• $5,000 to Nebraska Children and Families Foundation—to support camp costs for bringing together siblings separated by different foster care placements;
• $4,000 to Child Advocacy Center—for forensic interviews of child victims of abuse and neglect;
• $4,000 to Community Crops—to build raised garden beds in Lincoln’s West A Neighborhood, in conjunction with Willard Community Center and Mourning Hope;
• $3,500 to Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA)—for its CASA Kids Activity Fund.
In addition to these contributions, the Viking Foundation awarded a total of $22,000 to these nonprofit organizations in Denver County, Colorado: Ability Connections, Clothes to Kids, Deserving Dental, Rocky Mountain Communities and Sun Valley Youth Center; as well as $22,000 to nonprofits in Polk County, Iowa: Des Moines Pastoral Counseling, Everybody Wins! Iowa, and Meals from the Heartland.
The Viking Foundation was created to help improve and enrich the lives of individuals – especially children – who are less fortunate. The foundation provides charitable grants to 501(c)(3) organizations primarily in three counties. The grants are directed to those who are challenged with issues related to poverty, housing, gender, education, mental and physical health, and others.
The 2021 grant proposal submission deadline is Oct. 1. Detailed information about the foundation and its history, values and proposal guidelines can be found at vikingfoundation.webs.com.
For additional information, contact Roseann Christensen, public information officer, Viking Foundation Board of Directors, at rrchristensen44@gmail.com.
