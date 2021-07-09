VFW raises flag at Commonwealth Electric Co.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 131 took part June 29 in a formal flag-raising ceremony for the new Commonwealth Electric Co. of the Midwest Corporate Office Building at 3910 South St.

The ceremony was a dedication to the United States, Commonwealth Electric’s President Michael Price’s father (an Air Force veteran) and the veterans who work for the company, as well as to all U.S. veterans. Commonwealth Electric executive David Theisen, who organized the event, is a 20-plus-year Air Force veteran.

After a narration of what the national anthem stands for and what Francis Scott Key witnessed when he penned "The Star-Spangled Banner," the national anthem was played, The Honor Guard presented arms (saluted) and raised the 5- by 9-foot American Flag to the top of the new 40-foot pole.

The Honor Guard consisted of members from Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 131, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3606, American Legion Post 3 and American Legion Riders of Post 3. Over 40 employees also attended.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0