VFW Post 131 Auxiliary video wins national honor

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 90-second video produced by VFW Post 131 Auxiliary in Lincoln received a National Program Award July 24 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary National Mini Convention in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Auxiliary received a National Citation and $50 for producing the "most outstanding video promoting patriotism with community involvement during the 2019-2020 program year."

The video includes:

- Buddy Poppy distribution in Lincoln;

- Post Honor Guard for military funerals;

- Flag lowering at Oak Lake on July 4;

- Recognizing and presenting certificates and flags to veterans at care centers on Memorial Day and Veterans Day;

- Presenting flag etiquette and education to schools;

- Flag raising at the new Perkins Restaurant near the I-80 27th Street interchange.

To view the video, see the VFW Post #131 Harris Fraley page on Facebook.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0