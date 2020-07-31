VFW Post 131 Auxiliary video wins national honor

A 90-second video produced by VFW Post 131 Auxiliary in Lincoln received a National Program Award July 24 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary National Mini Convention in Kansas City, Missouri.
The Auxiliary received a National Citation and $50 for producing the "most outstanding video promoting patriotism with community involvement during the 2019-2020 program year."
The video includes:
- Buddy Poppy distribution in Lincoln;
- Post Honor Guard for military funerals;
- Flag lowering at Oak Lake on July 4;
- Recognizing and presenting certificates and flags to veterans at care centers on Memorial Day and Veterans Day;
- Presenting flag etiquette and education to schools;
- Flag raising at the new Perkins Restaurant near the I-80 27th Street interchange.
To view the video, see the VFW Post #131 Harris Fraley page on Facebook.
