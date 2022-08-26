VFW names Fullerton Law Enforcement Officer of the Year

The Veterans of Foreign Wars, Harris-Fraley Post 131 of Lincoln, honored Lincoln Police officer Joshua Fullerton and his K-9 partner “Diesel “ at its Aug. 9 meeting.

Fullerton was Post 131 Law Enforcement Officer of the Year and also the Department of Nebraska (state level) winner. All VFW state winners move on to the VFW National Convention, where Fullerton received Honorable Mention.

At the Post and Auxiliary joint meeting, Post Commander Tony Anton presented Fullerton and Diesel with the Department of Nebraska certificate and the certificate from the VFW national commander. Fullerton's family and other LPD officers were present.